

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $393 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $375 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $3.09 billion from $2.71 billion last year.



Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $393 Mln. vs. $375 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.54 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $3.09 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year.



