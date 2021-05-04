

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $155.70 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $123.15 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $227.81 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $842.71 million from $764.30 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $227.81 Mln. vs. $196.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.38 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q1): $842.71 Mln vs. $764.30 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

