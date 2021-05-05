

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bellisio Foods, Inc. is recalling around 3,927 pounds of not-ready-to-eat or NRTE spaghetti with meat sauce product citing misbranding and undeclared soy, a known allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The recall involves 8.5-oz paperboard tray with lid packages containing 'Michelina's Spaghetti with Meat Sauce' with lot code J1112N8, 'BEST BY 22APR2022', and a UPC code of '7 17854 10503 9' on the bottom label. The frozen, NRTE spaghetti with meat sauce items were produced on April 22.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 18297' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations across the United States.



The affected product contains soy, which is not declared on the product label.



The Jackson, Ohio-based company discovered the problem when it determined soy-containing ingredients may have comingled with the recalled product that does not normally contain soy.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls involving undeclared soy, CytoSport, Inc. this week called back specific lots of Evolve Protein Shakes. Hempstead Foodservice recently called back around 972 pounds of pork chop products due to hydrolyzed soy protein.



Quaker Oats Co., a unit of food and beverages giant PepsiCo, Inc., in March recalled 3.03 oz. bags of Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor for undeclared soy ingredients.



