

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The ODP Corporation (ODP) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $53 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $45 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The ODP Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $68 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.2% to $2.37 billion from $2.73 billion last year.



The ODP Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $68 Mln. vs. $66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.21 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

