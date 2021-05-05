

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corporation (CDW) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $232.6 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $167.9 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $249.4 million or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $4.84 billion from $4.39 billion last year.



CDW Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $249.4 Mln. vs. $200.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.74 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q1): $4.84 Bln vs. $4.39 Bln last year.



