

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.10 billion, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $0.08 billion, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 billion or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.5% to $6.03 billion from $4.62 billion last year.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.46 Bln. vs. $0.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.22 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $6.03 Bln vs. $4.62 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PAYPAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de