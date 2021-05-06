

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported that its full price sales in the thirteen weeks to 1 May were down 1.5% on two years ago. The previous central guidance assumed that first quarter would be down 10%, and Next Plc has beaten this forecast by 75 million pounds.



For full year, Next Plc increased its central guidance for profit before tax to 720 million pounds from 700 million pounds. The profit upgrade accounts for the 75 million pounds sales over-achievement in the first quarter. The Group noted that it has not raised sales guidance for the rest of the year, which remains at growth of 3% against two years ago.



The Group said its next sales update will cover the first 26 weeks of the year to 31 July 2021, and is scheduled for 4 August 2021.



