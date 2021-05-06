

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $368 million, or $ per share. This compares with $347 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $3.584 billion from $3.412 billion last year.



Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.07 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q1): $3.584 Bln vs. $3.412 Bln last year.



