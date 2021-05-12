

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose to the highest level in seven years in March, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, grew to 103.2 in March from 98.9 in February.



The latest reading was the highest since March 2014, when it was 103.4



The coincident index increased to 93.1 in March from 89.9 in the previous month. This was the highest since February last year.



The lagging index rose to 93.3 in March from 91.1 in the prior month. This was the highest reading since April last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de