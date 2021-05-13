

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended May 8 and PPI for April are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency retreated against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 109.61 against the yen, 1.2081 against the euro, 1.4034 against the pound and 0.9072 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

