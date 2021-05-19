

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group (TGI) said that it has secured multiple contract extensions with Boeing Commercial Airplanes, which will extend their collaboration on critical system components.



The contracts highlight Triumph's strategic focus on systems offerings including actuation, hydraulic and fueling systems, geared solutions, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul offerings, and demonstrate Triumph's progress in improving operational execution and reshaping its portfolio around proprietary solutions.



The three contract extensions, which were signed in the last month, secure Triumph's position as a systems provider for Boeing platforms. Under the contracts, Triumph's Actuation Products & Services operating company will manufacture the components at three of its U.S. based sites.



Triumph's facility in Clemmons, North Carolina will begin work later this year to fulfill an extended long-term multi-year agreement for hydraulic actuation components for complex landing gear valves and thrust reverser cowl doors for the single aisle platforms.



Triumph Actuation Products & Services has secured a multi-year contract extension to supply Boeing 787 Dreamliner landing gear components. The follow-on contract is for hydraulic locking actuators, transducers and control valve components on all 787 variants.



The Triumph site in Valencia, California has secured a multi-year contract extension to provide hydraulic accumulators, manifolds as well as steering and locking actuators for multiple legacy platforms.



