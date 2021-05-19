

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) issued AGM trading update, and said current trading is in line with management expectations, with orders ahead of expectations. Further, the company noted that its outlook for the year remains unchanged.



For the longer term, the company stated that it is 'strongly positioned to return to significant growth as the pandemic eases. The demand for more environmentally friendly lighting products is growing as the focus on net zero continues to gain momentum around the globe.'



In addition, the company has mitigated against potential raw material shortages by increasing its inventory. As a result, net debt at 30 April 2021 was £14.4 million compared to £11.4 million at 31 December 2020.



