

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Faribault Foods, Inc. has extended its previously issued recall of certain organic black beans and chili beans as the cans may have a compromised hermetic seal, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The company has called back 15 ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans, O Organic Brand Black Beans, as well as O Organic Brand Chili Beans distributed on various dates. The recalled products were distributed to the States of CA, WA, UT, OR, AZ, CO, AK, HI, TX, GA, and ID in retail stores.



In the initial recall announced on April 21, the affected products were distributed in February 2021 through April 2021. The latest recall includes products distributed from August 2020 through April 2021.



According to the agency, the compromised hermetic seal may affect can integrity and may cause the cans to leak, bloat or allow bacteria to grow inside the product which could lead to serious illness.



Clostridium botulinum poisoning in humans can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause paralysis of the breathing muscles, which can result in death unless assistance with breathing, i.e., mechanical ventilation, is provided.



The company initiated the recall after it had received consumer and customer complaints regarding failure of the hermetic seal. The problem related to the hermetic seal failure was corrected and no other product is affected.



Consumers who may have purchased the recalled products are urged to return them to the store where purchased for a refund or replacement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de