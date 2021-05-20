

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in March, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 798.1 billion yen.



That missed expectations for an increase of 6.4 percent following the 8.5 percent decline in February.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders fell 2.0 percent - beating forecasts for a fall of 2.6 percent after sinking 7.1 percent a month earlier.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan plummeted 30.0 percent on month in March and slipped 4.6 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

