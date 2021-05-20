

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemical company BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) said that it agreed to form a joint venture with Chinese battery materials supplier Shanshan to produce cathode active materials or CAM and precursors or PCAM in China.



BASF will own 51% stake in the joint venture, while Shanshan will own remaining stake in the joint venture.



Closing of the transaction is targeted for later this summer following the approval of the relevant authorities.



As a result of the joint venture, BASF will increase its annual capacity to 160 kilotons by 2022 with further expansions underway.



Hunan Shanshan Energy operates four production sites for CAM and PCAM in Hunan and Ningxia, China, with an annual capacity of 90 kilotons by 2022.



