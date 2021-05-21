

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primary Colors Design Corp. is recalling certain Peppa Pig Chocolate Chip Cookies Gable Box citing possible presence of undeclared egg allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Peppa Pig Chocolate Chip Cookie Gable with UPC 84512050159. The affected Chocolate Chip Cookie Gable can be identified in a 7.0oz corrugate box with expiration date of 09/18/2021 on the top right of the handle and lot code of 091820 on the cookie bag.



Peppa Pig Chocolate Chip Cookies were distributed to Marshalls Distribution Center in Georgia which were further distributed to Marshalls Stores.



Ashland, Ohio-based Primary Colors Design did not distribute the affected recalled product to any other states or retailers.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Peppa Pig Chocolate Chip Cookie Gables were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg. It was found that the problem was caused by inadvertently filling the box with another chocolate chip cookie.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received any customer complaints or illness related to the recalled products to date.



In similar recalls, Kraft Heinz Foods Co. this week called back around 13,504 pounds of a frozen foodservice soup product citing undeclared milk and eggs allergens.



