

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices increased to the highest level in nearly two years in April, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index grew 5.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.8 percent rise in March. Prices rose for the third month in a row.



The latest inflation was the highest since March 2019, when prices was 6.3 percent.



Import prices increased 3.6 percent yearly in April and rose 2.2 percent from a month ago.



Export prices grew 3.4 percent annually in April and increased 3.3 percent from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.7 percent in April.



