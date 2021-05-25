

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's unemployment rate increased in the first quarter, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate rose to 8.1 percent in the first quarter from 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter.



In the corresponding period of 2019, the unemployment rate was 7.6 percent.



The number of unemployed people decreased to 74,700 in the March quarter from 75,600 in the previous quarter.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to 15 to 24 years, rose to 16.3 percent in the fourth quarter from 11.3 percent in the prior quarter.



