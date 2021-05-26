

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, brick-and-mortar retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) raised its EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2021. It also initiated revenue guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2021.



The Company is increasing its guidance range for fiscal 2021 EBITDA to a range of $28 million to $32 million, up from its previous guidance to be higher than fiscal 2019 EBITDA of $15.3 million.



The Company also now projects total revenues for the year to exceed fiscal 2019 total revenues of $338.5 million. The Company reports that its sales trend in the fiscal 2021 second quarter remains strong and expects to report growth in total revenues over both the fiscal 2020 and 2019 periods.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $262.83 million for the year and $39.7 million for the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de