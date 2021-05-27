

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.36 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $646 million, or $0.548 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 billion or $1.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.6% to $8.18 billion from $5.99 billion last year.



Medtronic plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.04 Bln. vs. $777 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.50 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q4): $8.18 Bln vs. $5.99 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

