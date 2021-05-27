

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $374.5 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $247.6 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $6.48 billion from $6.29 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $374.5 Mln. vs. $247.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.60 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q1): $6.48 Bln vs. $6.29 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 to $6.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

