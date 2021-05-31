

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kent, Washington-based King's Command Foods LLC., has announced a recall of about 20,025 pounds of meat and poultry meat balls and pork patties due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.



According to the company, the recalled product contains egg, milk, and/or wheat, known allergens, which is not declared on the product label.



The fully cooked, not shelf stable meat and poultry items were produced January 08, 2021, January 15, 2021, and March 03, 2021. The full list of the recalled products is available on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service's website.



These items were distributed for food service use in California, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.



The issue was found when the company determined that allergen-containing ingredients may have been mixed with the recalled products that do not normally contain the identified allergens.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



