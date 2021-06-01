

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. announced filing on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for proposed initial public offering of up to $100 million of its common stock. The number of shares and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.



On July 27, 2016, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc., its predecessor, was acquired by JAB Beech, Inc., at which time KKD's common stock ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



The company currently intends to apply to list its shares of common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol 'DNUT'.



Krispy Kreme intends to use offering net proceeds to repay outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.



Krispy Kreme has sold 1.3 billion doughnuts across 30 countries in fiscal 2020. As of April 4, 2021, Krispy Kreme had approximately 1,706 Krispy Kreme and Insomnia branded shops and 7,371 DFD doors.



