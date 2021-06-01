

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) announced Tuesday that Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder George Zoley will transition to the position of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors under a new five-year employment agreement with subsequent automatic one-year renewals.



Meanwhile, Jose Gordo will be appointed Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2021, reporting to Zoley.



Gordo currently serves as an Independent Director and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of GEO's Board of Directors. Gordo has over 20 years of experience in business management, private equity, corporate finance, and business law.



