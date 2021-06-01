

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's jobless rate rose in April, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate increased to 10.7 percent in April from 10.4 percent in March. Economists had expected a rate of 10.1 percent.



In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 7.4 percent.



The employment rate rose to 56.9 percent in April from 56.8 percent in the previous month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased marginally to 33.7 percent in April from 33.8 percent in the prior month.



