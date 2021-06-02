

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a 550 million pounds three-year revolving credit facility agreement with a group of its relationship banks.



The facility is linked to ambitious sustainability and community-based targets. It has a duration of three years with the possibility of two one-year extensions.



The new credit facility replaces two existing facilities, such as 225 million pounds expiring in March 2022 and 550 million pounds, most of which expires in August 2023.



Under the credit facility deal terms, Kingfisher will benefit from a lower interest rate if it delivers specific targets which are aligned with its Responsible Business plan.



Kingfisher's Responsible Business commitments, which are linked to the credit facility's targets, are Help to tackle climate change; Create more forests than we use; and Fight to fix bad housing.



Bernard Bot, Kingfisher's Chief Financial Officer, said, 'This revolving credit facility shows our commitment to integrate our Responsible Business principles into all aspects of our business. Our Responsible Business plan is an integral part of our Powered by Kingfisher strategy and this facility links our ambitious sustainability and community targets with our financing activities.'



