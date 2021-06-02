

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon's annual Prime Day event, the shopping extravaganza with more than 2 million deals around the world, will be held on June 21 and June 22.



The Prime members will get two days of epic deals and the best savings across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, electronics, and more. The e-commerce major also offers mega entertainment benefits and never-before-seen exclusives across Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and more.



Prime Day, which was launched in 2015, kicks off on June 21 this year at midnight PDT or 3 a.m. EDT and runs through June 22 for Prime members in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, and many other countries. These include Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.



Amazon's annual business shopping festival also supports small businesses, with more than a million deals from small and medium-sized businesses in the offer. Members can shop across local Black-owned, woman-owned, military family-owned, and many more small businesses.



Amazon said it will spend more than $100 million for Prime Day and throughout the rest of 2021 to support small businesses selling on Amazon, including promotional activities to encourage customers to shop with them.



Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon had delayed its biggest, global shopping event of the year, which usually being held in the U.S. in mid-July, to October 13 and 14. The company reported that third-party sellers on its marketplace earned over $3.5 billion in total across 19 countries during last year's Prime Day shopping event.



In a statement, the company now said its customers can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day. It will offer exclusive access to limited time offers, new product launches, and top entertainment to help them spend less.



Starting Wednesday, Prime members can shop early exclusive offers and deals in electronics, toys, kitchen, home, pets, home improvement, everyday essentials and books.



Further, Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get best deal ever-four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. With the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free.



Further, starting on Monday, June 7, through Sunday, June 20, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on select small business products and brands based in the U.S. in Amazon's store. Small business promotions will also run in the U.K., Spain, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan.



This year, more than 300,000 sellers are eligible for the 'Spend $10, Get $10' promotion-more than twice as many as last year.



For the entire month of June, Prime members get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.



In addition, today through June 20, Prime members can get a $10 promotional credit with the purchase of $40 or more in select Prime branded Amazon Gift Cards.



Customers can save $15 when they keep $100 worth of items with their first Prime Wardrobe order-terms and conditions apply.



In order to help the company in its Prime Day shopping extravaganza, Amazon recently announced that it is hiring for 75,000 new jobs across its fulfillment and transportation networks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de