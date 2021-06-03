

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines said it has signed a commercial agreement with Denver-based aerospace company Boom Supersonic to buy 15 of Boom's 'Overture' aircraft, with an option for an additional 35 aircraft.



'The world's first purchase agreement for net-zero carbon supersonic aircraft marks a significant step toward our mission to create a more accessible world,' said Blake Scholl, Boom Supersonic founder and CEO.



Once operational, Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from day one, optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It is slated to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029, United said in a statement.



United and Boom said they will also work together to accelerate production of greater supplies of SAF.



According to United, Capable of flying at speeds of Mach 1.7 - twice the speed of today's fastest airliners - Overture can connect more than 500 destinations in nearly half the time.



Among the many future potential routes for United are Newark to London in just three and a half hours, Newark to Frankfurt in four hours and San Francisco to Tokyo in just six hours. Overture will also be designed with features such as in-seat entertainment screens, ample personal space, and contactless technology, United said in a statement.



