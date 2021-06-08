

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare infrastructure company Welltower Inc. (WELL) on Tuesday raised its earnings outlook for the second quarter.



For the second quarter, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.34 to $0.38 per share and normalized funds from operations in a range of $0.75 to $0.79 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $0.31 to $0.36 per share and normalized funds from operations in a range of $0.72 to $0.77 per share.



On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Separately, the company also announced the appointment of John Burkart as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, effective July 19, 2021. He will serve on the Company's executive team and investment committee, and will report to Shankh Mitra, CEO and CIO.



Prior to joining Welltower, Burkart spent 25 years at multifamily REIT Essex Property Trust (ESS), most recently serving as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



