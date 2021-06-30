

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart has partnered with Ibotta to bring digital offers to shoppers while still giving customers a consistent way to save, the retail giant said in statement.



As per new digital offers program, Walmart customers will have access to hundreds of cash rebates on popular products.



According to Walmart, the rebates will be redeemed and cash provided directly to customers' Walmart accounts to be used for future Walmart purchases, applied toward a Walmart+ membership, used for grocery delivery and more.



Walmart said it will join the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN), the first digital network that enables cash rebates to be delivered in a coordinated fashion across large third-party sites including social media networks, recipe sites and other platforms.



Walmart customers on those platforms will be presented with digital offers for relevant products, which they can select and seamlessly add to their Walmart digital cart for online or in-store shopping.



