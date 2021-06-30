- (PLX AI) - CureVac names Dr. Malte Greune as Chief Operating Officer and announces transition of Dr. Florian von der Mülbe to lead accelerated development of RNA Printer.
- • CureVac says Greune will head clinical and commercial manufacturing activities effective July 1
- • Greune joins CureVac with extensive experience in the global pharmaceutical industry, including manufacturing of vaccines and fill & finish of biologics after a career at Sanofi-Aventis
- • Greune will assume von der Mülbe's position on the Management Board
