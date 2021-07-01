

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK), on Thursday, said it has acquired the Verona site from GlaxoSmithKline SpA. Financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed.



The company further noted that the Verona site will be named 'Campus Levi-Montalcini' in commemoration of Italian Nobel laureate Rita Levi-Montalcini.



Campus Levi-Montalcini is one of Evotec's fully integrated powerhouses that offers expertise, capacity, capabilities and know-how in integrated R&D, the company said. The site comprises all technologies and services needed to develop a drug discovery project from the idea, through pre-clinical and clinical development, all the way to the market - including INDiGO, the company's integrated and interdisciplinary service for accelerated drug development as well as broad and deep expertise in API manufacturing, pre-formulation and cGMP manufacturing of the drug product.



Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: 'Evotec is committed to its vision of efficiently delivering new and highly effective therapeutics to patients who urgently need them. In order to truly deliver on this mission, our sustainable growth strategy builds on complementary clusters of excellence. Acquiring the site will give us plenty of opportunities to further grow our business in Verona and we are proud to call the site Campus Levi-Montalcini.'



