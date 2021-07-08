

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Thirty-seven U.S. state and district attorneys have filed a lawsuit against Google for its illegal and anticompetitive conduct that has sought to maintain the company's monopoly power in the mobile app distribution and in-app payment processing markets.



The lawsuit alleged that, through a series of exclusionary contracts and other anticompetitive conduct in the Google Play Store, Google has deprived Android device users of robust competition that could lead to greater choice and innovation, as well as significantly lower prices for mobile apps.



The lawsuit also accuse Google of requiring app developers selling in-app digital content through apps purchased via Google's Play Store to use Google Billing as a middleman, forcing app consumers to pay Google's commission - up to 30 percent - indefinitely.



'Google has served as the gatekeeper of the internet for many years, but, more recently, it has also become the gatekeeper of our digital devices - resulting in all of us paying more for the software we use every day,' New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.



