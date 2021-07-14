

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has launched 'Kindle Vella', a new platform for serialized stories.



Kindle Vella stories will be between 600 to 5,000-words at a time. Readers can read it on Amazon website and the Kindle app for iOS. The first three episodes of every story are free. Subsequent episodes can be unlocked using Tokens, which are available for purchase in bundles in the Kindle iOS app or on Amazon.com, the online retail giant said in a statement.



Thousands of serialized stories by authors including Audrey Carlan, Hugh Howey, and C. G. Cooper are now available. Thousands of stories containing tens of thousands of episodes are available Tuesday, with new episodes being published regularly.



Amazon noted that authors can speak directly to their readers at the end of episodes to share story insights and behind-the-scenes content. Readers can leave a Thumbs Up on every episode they like.



Once a week, readers who have purchased Tokens will receive a Fave to award to the story they enjoyed most that week. Amazon will feature stories with the most Faves in the Kindle Vella store to help other readers discover popular stories.



