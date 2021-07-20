

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slipping more than 25 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,540-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on renewed Covid-19 concerns and the resulting plunge in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow them lower.



The SCI finished barely lower on Monday as losses from the properties and financials were mitigated by support from the resource companies.



For the day, the index eased 0.18 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 3,539.12 after trading between 3,506.34 and 3,544.88. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 1.74 points or 0.07 percent to end at 2,452.32.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.21 percent, while Bank of China and China Merchants Bank both shed 0.33 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.50 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.77 percent, Jiangxi Copper slid 0.60 percent, Yanzhou Coal spiked 2.35 percent, PetroChina retreated 1.66 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.93 percent, Baoshan Iron declined 1.50 percent. Gemdale skidded 1.32 percent, Poly Developments plunged 2.97 percent, China Vanke surrendered 1.96 percent, Beijing Capital Development sank 0.59 percent and Bank of Communications, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) and China Fortune Land were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is rough as the major averages opened sharply lower on Monday and continued to deteriorate as the session progressed.



The Dow plummeted 725.81 points or 2.09 percent to finish at 33,962.04, while the NASDAQ dropped 152.25 points or 1.06 percent to end at 14.274.98 and the S&P 500 sank 68.67 points or 1.59 percent to close at 4,258.49.



The sell-off on Wall Street reflected concerns about a resurgence of the coronavirus as the delta variant contributes to a spike in infections in the U.S.



According to data from the CDC, the seven-day average of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. has jumped to nearly 30,000 after falling as low as 11,455 a month ago. That weighed heavily on travel stocks like cruise operators and airlines.



In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Home Builders reported an unexpected dip in U.S. homebuilder confidence in July.



Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday, weighed down by concerns about oversupply in the market after OPEC+ agreed to boost output. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September sank $5.21 or 7.3 percent at $66.35 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see July prime rate figures for its one-year and five-year loans later today; in June, the rates were 3.85 percent and 4.65 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

