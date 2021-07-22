

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) Thursday reported earnings of 39.8 million euros or 3.50 euros per share in the second quarter, significantly higher than 1.2 million euros or 0.10 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Sales revenues for the quarter were 211.6 million euros, 81% up from 116.8 million euros in the prior-year quarter. This is 3% above the pre-pandemic level figure of 205.1 million euros reported in the second quarter of 2019.



Looking forward, the company expects sales growth of 15 to 20 percent in 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

