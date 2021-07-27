

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties plc (SMP.L), on Tuesday, said it appointed Rachel Kentleton to the Board as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 6, 2021.



Most recently, Rachel served as Group Finance Director at PayPoint plc. Prior to this, she has held various senior positions in Finance, Investor Relations and Strategy including Group Director for Strategy and Implementation at easyJet plc. Rachel has also held a number of non-executive positions including her current roles as Chair of the Audit Committee at Trustpilot Group plc and Chair of the Audit Committee at Persimmon plc.



Rachel will succeed Rob Hudson, who will step down from the Board and his employment with St. Modwen will end on July 30, 2021. On February 18, St. Modwen announced Rob Hudson's intention to step down as Chief Finance and Operations Officer.



Sarwjit Sambhi, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'I am delighted to announce that Rachel is joining St. Modwen as our new Chief Financial Officer. Her breadth of experience and impressive track record will provide strong commercial and financial leadership to deliver and build on our ambitions. On behalf of the Board and all of my colleagues, I welcome Rachel to the business and look forward to working with her.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

