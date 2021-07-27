Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Setzt jetzt der Dollar-Regen ein? Die Transformation zur sprudelnden Gold-Quelle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856541 ISIN: GB0007291015 Ticker-Symbol: 1IG 
Frankfurt
26.07.21
08:10 Uhr
6,415 Euro
-0,010
-0,16 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ST MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ST MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ST MODWEN PROPERTIES
ST MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ST MODWEN PROPERTIES PLC6,415-0,16 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.