

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA), a development-stage biotechnology company specializing in epigenetics on Thursday announced $17 per share as the price of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 7,400,000 shares.



Proceeds from the offering before deducting expenses etc. payable by Omega and excluding underwriters' option are expected to be approximately $125.8 million.



Shares of the company, which uses its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform to harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'OMGA' on July 30, 2021.



The offering is expected to close on August 3. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,110,000 shares of common stock at the IPO price less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager.



