

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group (ITRK.L) on Friday reported profit before tax of 169.1 million pounds in the first half, higher than 130.8 million pounds in the same period a year ago.



Profit after tax for the period increased to 125.1 million pounds or 70.9p per share from 105.5 million pounds or 58.6p per share last year.



Adjusted profit before tax increased to 186.3 million pounds from 151.5 million pounds in the comparable period a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share for the period increased to 78.2p from 63.1p last year.



Revenue for the first six-month period was 1.318 billion pounds, down 1% from 1.331 billion pounds last year.



The company's Board declared an interim dividend of 34.2p per share, unchanged from last year.



'The Group is on track to deliver a strong 2021 with robust like-for-like revenue growth, year on year margin progression and a strong free cashflow performance, notwithstanding the lockdown restrictions in several of our markets impacting the supply chains of our clients and mobility. We expect our Products division to deliver robust like-for-like revenue growth and both Trade and Resources to deliver good like-for-like revenue growth,' said André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer.



