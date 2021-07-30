

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $703 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $605 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $4.2 billion from $3.9 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $703 Mln. vs. $605 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.8 -Revenue (Q2): $4.2 Bln vs. $3.9 Bln last year.



