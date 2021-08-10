

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Tuesday as commodities steadied and investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation numbers on Wednesday for further indications of when the world's largest economy may start to withdraw stimulus.



The dollar index held steady after two Fed officials said the U.S. economy is growing rapidly and that inflation is already at a level that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of interest rate hikes.



Treasury yields dipped from three-week highs as the U.S. Senate gets closer to approving President Joe Biden's $1tn infrastructure package. Final Senate votes are expected later today, and the bill would then go to the House.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 6,817 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Travel-related stocks were subdued, with airline Air France KLM declining 1.2 percent.



Banks fell broadly, with Credit Agricole and Societe Generale losing about 1 percent each.



