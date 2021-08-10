

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's jobless rate declined in June, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 10.4 percent in June from 12.4 percent in May.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased marginally to 10.6 percent in June from 13.3 percent in the same month last year. In May, unemployment rate was 13.1 percent.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 3.399 million in June from 4.059 million in the same month last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, was 22.7 percent in June.



