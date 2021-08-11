

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices inflation rose in July, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.5 percent increase in May, as estimated.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 0.8 percent yearly in July, after a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in July, after a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month, as initially estimated.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, increased 1.1 percent annually in July, after a 0.6 percent decline in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP decreased 0.4 percent in July, after a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the fell to 6.7 percent in the second quarter from 7.1 percent in the previous quarter.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 345,700 in the second quarter from 360,100 in the prior quarter.



The employment increased by 2.8 percent to 4.81 million in the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

