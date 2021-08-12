

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus decreased in June from the previous month, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus decreased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 4.659 billion in June from EUR 4.781 billion in the previous month.



Exports grew 1.2 percent monthly in June, after a 2.0 percent drop in May.



Imports rose 1.9 percent in June, after a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.



Exports to non-EU countries increased 0.2 percent, and rose 2.5 percent for EU countries. Imports from EU countries rose 2.4 percent and that from non-EU countries gained 1.2 percent.



Data showed that the trade surplus, on an unadjusted basis, fell to EUR 5.681 billion in June from EUR 6.228 billion in the same month last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de