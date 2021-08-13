

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone trade surplus declined in June driven by weak exports, data published by Eurostat showed on Friday.



The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 12.4 billion in June from EUR 13.8 billion in May.



Exports dropped 0.7 percent in June, while imports remained stable from the previous month.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus decreased to EUR 18.1 billion from EUR 20 billion in the same period last year.



Both exports and imports climbed 23.8 percent and 28.2 percent on year, respectively in June.



During January to June period, the trade surplus totaled EUR 102.5 billion compared to EUR 86 billion last year. Exports logged an annual growth of 15.5 percent and imports advanced 15.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

