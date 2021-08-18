

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) on Wednesday said its unit Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., signed a long-term supply deal with Wacker Chemie AG for more than 70,000 tons of polysilicon.



As per the deal, Wacker will reserve the agreed quantity of polysilicon and supply to Jinko Solar from September 2021 to December 2026 for a price based on market value.



'By locking in over 70,000 tons of polysilicon from Wacker, we will ensure the reliability of the manufacturing of our products from a high-quality raw material source, as well as the stable supply of our high efficiency products to our global clients,' said Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.



