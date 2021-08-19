

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. is recalling about 370 units of children's socks citing choking risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.



The recall involves Nordstrom's Tucker & Tate-branded socks. The anklet socks were sold in children's sizes 5 to 7 and in a pack of three pairs of socks containing one each of gray, white and blue pair and one white and red pair. UPC code 439113514195 is given on the product packaging.



The products, manufactured in China, were imported by SABG/Division of GCE International, and sold at Nordstrom stores nationwide from May 2021 through June 2021 for about $12.



The socks have a pom pom attached to the ankle. According to the agency, the pom pom can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.



However, the Seattle, Washington-based company has not received any reports of adverse incidents related to the recalled items to date.



Customers are asked to stop using the recalled children's socks and contact Nordstrom to receive a full refund.



Citing choking risks, Hallmark Marketing Co. LLC called back about 15,500 units of Teether rings with decorative fabric and plush attachments. In mid-July, Walgreens co. recalled about 54,000 units of Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets for the same concerns.



Retail major Target Corp. in April recalled about 44,350 units of Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Rompers.



