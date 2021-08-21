

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) announced Friday it is voluntarily expanding its Chevy Bolt electric vehicles (EV) safety recall to include newer models due to possible battery cell defects that could increase the risk of fire in rare circumstances.



The company said that recall to include an additional 9,335 2019 model year Bolts and 63,683 2020-2022 Bolt EV and EUV vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.



The company said it will replace defective battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs with new modules, and the recall is expected to cost GM an additional $1 billion.



'In rare circumstances, the batteries supplied to GM for these vehicles may have two manufacturing defects - a torn anode tab and folded separator - present in the same battery cell, which increases the risk of fire,' the company specified.



GM said it is pursuing reimbursement commitments from EV battery supplier LG Energy Solution, which produced the defective parts at LG manufacturing facilities beyond the Ochang, Korea, plant. GM also said it is working with LG to rectify the cause of the defects and increase production of the new modules.



The company also specified that it will notify customers when replacement parts are ready. Until then, GM is asking affected Bolt EV owners to set their vehicles to a 90% state of charge limitation using Hilltop Reserve mode for 2017-2018 model years or Target Charge Level for 2019 model year mode.



GM also stated to avoid depleting their battery below approximately 70 miles of remaining range and advised to park their vehicles outside immediately after charging and should not leave their vehicles charging indoors overnight.



