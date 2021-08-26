

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Thursday after a survey showed that the outlook amongst consumers in Germany is deteriorating heading into September.



Gfk forward looking consumer confidence index dropped from -0.4 to -1.2, marking the worst reading in three months as accelerating inflation and rising COVID-19 cases made consumers more hesitant to buy.



The benchmark DAX dropped 43 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,817 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Aareal Bank AG gained 0.7 percent after it announced the closing of a financing agreement, providing a senior loan of 312.5 million euros to real estate investor and developer Ghelamco Group.



Online food-delivery service Delivery Hero SE edged down slightly after widening its first-half net loss.



Deutsche Bank's asset management arm DWS Group plunged 12 percent on a report the company is being investigated by U.S. authorities over sustainability claims. Deutsche Bank shares were down 1.4 percent.



