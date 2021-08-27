

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has settled a wide-ranging class action lawsuit with U.S. app developers. It also announced changes to the App Store such as giving developers more flexibility to advertise outside payment methods.



The settlement, which is subject to court approval, reportedly will include $100 million worth of payments to app makers ranging from $250 to $30,000 per developer.



The settlement follows months of scrutiny of Apple's App Store practices. The settlement clarified that developers can share purchase options with users outside of their iOS app; expands the price points developers can offer for subscriptions, in-app purchases, and paid apps; and establishes a new fund to assist qualifying US developers.



As part of the deal, Apple and the developers agreed to maintain the program in its current structure for at least the next three years. Businesses earning less than $1 million annually will continue to benefit from the reduced commission, while larger developers pay the App Store's standard commission on app purchases and in-app payments.



A group of smaller software developers filled lawsuit in 2019, alleging that Apple broke antitrust laws with practices such as charging commissions of up to 30%.



The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has agreed that its Search results will continue to be based on objective characteristics like downloads, star ratings, text relevance, and user behavior signals. The agreement will keep the current App Store Search system in place for at least the next three years.



Apple is also clarifying that developers can use communications, such as email, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS app. As always, developers will not pay Apple a commission on any purchases taking place outside of their app or the App Store. Users must consent to the communication and have the right to opt out.



Apple said it will also expand the number of price points available to developers for subscriptions, in-app purchases, and paid apps from fewer than 100 to more than 500. Developers will continue to set their own prices.



Apple will maintain the option for developers to appeal the rejection of an app based on perceived unfair treatment, a process that continues to prove successful. Apple has agreed to add content to the App Review website to help developers understand how the appeals process works.



Apple said it will also establish a fund to assist small US developers, particularly as the world continues to suffer from the effects of COVID-19. Eligible developers must have earned $1 million or less through the US storefront for all of their apps in every calendar year in which the developers had an account between June 4, 2015, and April 26, 2021 - encompassing 99 percent of developers in the US. Details will be available at a later date.



Apple also announced additional App Store updates with the launch of the News Partner Program. Recognizing the importance of rigorous journalism and a free and independent press, the program includes a new slate of initiatives to expand Apple's support for journalism.



The news organizations must provide their customers with access to their content in Apple News using Apple News Format. Participating organizations will benefit from a 15 percent commission on qualifying subscriptions to their news app.



